Rajasthan 'Red Diary' Released with Dharmendra Rathore's Notes; Hints at Graft in Cricket Association

Former Rajasthan minister and Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha on Wednesday released pages of the “red diary". This ‘red diary’, according to Gudha, contains details of chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s financial transactions.

The legislator claimed that he had secured the diary from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an IT raid in July 2020 on CM’s direction. Gehlot has already said that no such diary exists. He said it was an imaginary diary on which politics is being done.

Gudha, however, on Wednesday showed ‘handwritten notes’ of Dharmendra Rathore. “Vaibhav ji (Ashok Gehlot’s son) and I spoke about Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA)," the notes read. It allegedly mentions how RCA secretary Bhawani Singh Samota had been “giving money to people till now".

At the press conference, Gudha further said that he tried to present the ‘red diary’ in Rajasthan assembly but it was snatched from him. He added that action should have been taken against those who took the diary from him, but instead he got suspended.

“The government is blackmailing mail," Gudha alleged, adding that the state Congress leadership is creating pressure on him for an apology. He was recently sacked as minister hours after questioning the Congress government’s performance in reining in crimes against women.

