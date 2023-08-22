Rajasthan Polls: BJP To Flag Off 'Parivartan Yatra' From Sept 2; PM Modi to Address Mega Rally On Last Day

With assembly polls in Rajasthan around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a mega poll campaign in the state. BJP has planned a state-wise ‘Parivartan Yatra‘, starting from September 2, with its top Central leaders flagging off the campaign from four different corners of Rajasthan.

The ‘yantras’ are scheduled to cover the entire state in approximately three weeks. BJP is also planning to schedule a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the last day of the ‘Parivartan Yatra‘ in Jaipur, where the top leader may address the party workers.

The ‘Parivartan Yatra‘ Schedule

The first yatra is set to start from Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Sawai Madhopur on September 2. This leg of the campaign will be led by the former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje. Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself is likely to flag off this yatra.

With Shah choosing to flag off Raje’s leg of the yatra, the party seems to be giving importance to the former chief minister in the party’s state politics. The move comes after last week’s announcement of two key election committees for Rajasthan, where Vasundhara Raje was not accommodated.

Furthermore, the second leg of the campaign will start from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur on September 3. This leg of yatra will be led by BJP state President CP Joshi and BJP President JP Nadda will flag it off.

The third leg of yatra will start from Ramdevra in Jaisalmer on September 4. It will be headed by union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will flag it off.

The fourth and last leg of the campaign will start from Gogamedi in Hanumangarh on September 5. Former state president Satish Poonia will lead this yatra and union minister Nitin Gadkari will flag it off.

Aim Of ‘Parivartan Yatra‘

Each leg of the campaign will go to two to three assembly constituencies daily, with an aim to cover 45 to 55 assembly constituencies in total.

Nukkad Sabhas, small rallies among other programs will be held in all assembly constituencies.

Every day, a big meeting will also be organized in every yatra, before the campaign concludes in Jaipur around September 25.

Through this yatra, the party aims to highlight the alleged corruption done by the ruling Congress government in the state and the increasing crime against women in Rajasthan under chief minister Ashok Gehlot.