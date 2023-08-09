Rajasthan to Provide 6 Per Cent Reservation to Most Backward Castes Among OBCs, Says CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government will provide six per cent reservation to Most Backward Castes among the OBCs, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Wednesday. This will be in addition to the 21 per cent reservation the state already provides to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"A survey will be conducted by the OBC commission to identify the most backward castes in the OBC category and the commission will submit the report in a time-bound manner," Gehlot tweeted on Wednesday night. "With this, the most backward castes will get more opportunities for education and government jobs," he tweeted.

राजस्थान में वर्तमान में जारी अन्य पिछड़े वर्ग (OBC) के लिए 21% आरक्षण के साथ 6% अतिरिक्त आरक्षण दिया जाएगा जो OBC वर्ग की अति पिछड़ी जातियों के लिए रिजर्व होगा। OBC वर्ग में अति पिछड़ी जातियों की पहचान के लिए OBC आयोग द्वारा सर्वे किया जाएगा एवं आयोग समयबद्ध तरीके से रिपोर्ट… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 9, 2023

Gehlot said that various organisations of SC and ST are also continuously demanding reservation on the basis of population and the government is getting the demand examined.

The CM said that in the 10 percent reservation for the EWS category, the Rajasthan government had removed the condition of immovable property due to which this class could get the benefit of reservation completely.