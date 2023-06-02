Ram Gopal Varma's Next Film Based on Andhra Politics, Shooting Begins

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has started shooting of a movie based on politics in Andhra Pradesh. The film titled ‘Vyuham’ (Strategy) and ‘Sapatham’ (Oath) is produced by Dasari Kiran on Ramadhoota Creations banner.

Varma also introduced the characters and actors of the movie. Young actor Ajmal has been playing the role of YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and actress Manasa will portray the character of Jagan’s wife YS Bharathi Reddy.

He captioned the movie as ‘Ahamkaraniki Alochanaku Madhya jarigey Yuddham’ (A war between Ego and Thought).

According to his early statement that he is going to direct a movie on Andhra Pradesh politics. Varma has started the shooting of the movie which is said to be aimed to hand over victory to the ruling YSRCP in the upcoming elections on a golden plate.

Ajmal earlier portrayed the role of Jagan Reddy in the movie ‘Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu’. The RGV-directed movie was released during last elections in the state and another movie ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ also hit theatres at the same.

Varma has said that the upcoming movie is not a biopic but portrays a real picture of what is happening in Andhra Pradesh politics. The political analysts as well as commoners in the state have been waiting to watch the outcome of the movie as well as its effect on upcoming elections.