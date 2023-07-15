Former Rampur MP Azam Khan Convicted in 2019 Hate Speech Case

Former MP Azam Khan has been convicted in the 2019 hate speech case. The case was registered against him for the he made provocative speech during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

ADO Panchayat Anil Kumar had filed a case against him in Rampur’s Shahzadnagar police station. Case hearing is in progress at the court. The case was registered for the derogatory comments made by Khan against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi, and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

Earlier, in May, an MP-MLA sessions court overturned Khan’s conviction in the case. The Samajwadi Party leader was first convicted in the case in October 2022.

He was sentenced to three years in prison by the MP/MLA special court in Rampur. Other than this, a fine of Rs 2,000 was also imposed on Khan.

Following his conviction, he was disqualified as an MLA from Uttar Pradesh. Principal Secretary of the UP Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Dubey, had at the time, said that the Assembly Secretariat declared Khan’s Rampur Sadar Assembly seat as vacant.

The case against him was registered under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) along with section 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

As per the Representation of People Act, any person imprisoned for two or more years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction and shall remain disqualified for another six years after finishing their time in jail.

In other news, the SP leader, whose Y-category security cover was withdrawn by Uttar Pradesh government, is now provided with “provisional security."

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rampur) Sansar Singh said that Azam Khan had been given security cover at the district level. He added that under this arrangement, three gunners will be provided to him.

The withdrawal of Khan’s Y-category security was condemned by the SP workers in Rampur.

(With PTI inputs)