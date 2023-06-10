Rejig in NCP: Here's What Sharad Pawar Said When Asked Why Nephew Ajit Didn't Get Any Top Post

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday named his daughter Supriya Sule and senior leader Praful Patel as new working presidents of the party. However, Pawar’s decision to not give any important responsibility to nephew Ajit Pawar has left many in political circles surprised.

Pawar said that the situation in the country is such that it would have been wrong to give the responsibility of all states to only one person.

Asked why Ajit Pawar was not given any post, the NCP chief said his nephew already handles a lot of responsibilities, NDTV reported.

“The suggestion was made by him (Ajit Pawar). So, where is the question of him being happy or unhappy," Pawar told reporters here to questions on the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition being upset about Sule’s elevation.

Pawar made the big announcement at the 25th anniversary of NCP, which was founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.

Not Unhappy, Have Responsibility as LoP in Maharashtra, Says Ajit

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar said he is happy with the appointments of Sule and Patel.

Ajit Pawar debunked media reports that he was unhappy after Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were made working presidents of the outfit and he was not given any role in the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Ajit Pawar said, “Some media channels ran stories that Ajit Pawar did not get any responsibility, I would like to tell them that I have the responsibility of leader of opposition in Maharashtra." Asserting that he was active in state politics by choice, the former state deputy chief minister said, “For the past several years, Supriya is in Delhi. I am active in state politics. I have the responsibility of the state since I am the leader of the opposition."

Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, a Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, will also be in charge of the upcoming state elections in Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana while Praful Patel was made party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa, and Rajya Sabha.

Last month, Sharad Pawar announced to step down as the NCP chief. However, he withdrew his decision after widespread protests by party workers.

Pawar formed the NCP on June 10, 1999, along with Tariq Anwar and P A Sangma after they were thrown out of Congress for raising an issue related to Sonia Gandhi, the then Congress President. The NCP lost its national party status in April after the Election Commission concluded that the party no longer satisfied the condition of state party status in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Manipur.

Ajit Pawar in a tweet congratulated both fresh incumbents and said the NCP “will make a valuable contribution to the development of the country and the state. It is believed that every worker and office bearer of NCP party will work towards this goal. Congratulations again to the newly elected officials!"

Ajit Pawar appeared visibly upset with the announcement and left the party office in New Delhi without interacting with the media, PTI reported.

In 2019, Ajit attempted a coup when he extended support to Devendra Fadnavis’s government defying Sharad Pawar and became the deputy CM. However, the government’s stint lasted for only three days. Sharad apparently forgave him and he was made deputy CM when the NCP joined hands with Congress and Shiv Sena to form the government with Uddhav Thackeray as CM.

(With inputs from PTI)