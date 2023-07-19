CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » 'Religion Doesn't Allow Us to Say Vande Mataram': Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly Over Abu Azmi's Remark
1-MIN READ

'Religion Doesn't Allow Us to Say Vande Mataram': Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly Over Abu Azmi's Remark

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 14:31 IST

Mumbai, India

File photo of Maharashtra's Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The statement was reportedly made on the third day of the Maharashtra monsoon session when the members were holding a discussion on crime against women, highlighting the Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar murder case

Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi on Wednesday sparked a major controversy after he refused to say ‘Vande Mataram’ in Maharashtra Assembly, claiming that his religion (Islam) does not permit it.

The statement was reportedly made on the third day of the Maharashtra monsoon session when the members were holding a discussion on crime against women, highlighting the Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar murder case.

“Aftab Poonawalla did wrong, but slogans against Muslims started all over the country. Sakal Hindu Samaj Morchas were held in many districts of Maharashtra, and Muslims were insulted at the rally," Azmi was quoted as saying by Lokmat Times.

