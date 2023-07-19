Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi on Wednesday sparked a major controversy after he refused to say ‘Vande Mataram’ in Maharashtra Assembly, claiming that his religion (Islam) does not permit it.

The statement was reportedly made on the third day of the Maharashtra monsoon session when the members were holding a discussion on crime against women, highlighting the Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar murder case.

“Aftab Poonawalla did wrong, but slogans against Muslims started all over the country. Sakal Hindu Samaj Morchas were held in many districts of Maharashtra, and Muslims were insulted at the rally," Azmi was quoted as saying by Lokmat Times.