Reviewing Morchas, Planning Next Meets, Reaching Out to People, BJP Brainstorms Ahead of 2024 Polls

In a nearly four-hour-long marathon meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh held a review of the performances of all the Morchas in the month-long programme undertaken by the government to highlight its achievements of nine years in office.

All the morcha chiefs presented their individual report cards and performance before the BJP leadership.

With just a year left for the Lok Sabha elections, the party top brass has already asked these units to come up with a roadmap ahead.

Sources aware of the development told News18, “Each of these units cater and represent a strata of society. Therefore, each one of them have been asked to come up with a plan of what they will do in the run-up to the next Lok Sabha elections in their individual departments with programmes from the booth level upwards.”

The sources further said the Morchas will need to spell out their plan in the next fortnight or so.

The Morcha chiefs had first had a meeting with the general secretaries in which too the review of the government’s achievements was done.

Top sources have told News18 that the BJP, which has undertaken the ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign, essentially talking about reaching out to prominent citizens, is likely to extend it by another 15 days or so. “So far, the response from this programme has been fantastic. We are hoping at the end of this campaign that we would have established the connect with over five lakh people,” another source told News18.

By reaching out to the people with the government programmes and helping them understand their benefits, the BJP will focus on the engagement with young voters in the coming days.

“Various leaders have been asked to identify young voters, especially first-timers, and engage with them about their aspirations and ideas for New India,” a leader privy to the discussion told News18.

This also comes in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one of the interactions with the party. Leaders had advised the use of technology and state of the art communication medium to stay connected with the youth. He had asked his party leaders to stay active on social media, especially making reels on platforms such as Instagram, which has caught the fancy of the youth.

The BJP top brass will hold another meeting with the MPs on July 4.

These meetings are said to be a precursor for the next one with the party leaders to be held in East, North and South zones, during which, prominent state leaders along with MPs, MLAs and members of the national executive will be present. These meetings are likely to be chaired by organisational secretaries and state in charges.

A meeting of the east region, which comprises states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Nagaland and Meghalaya are expected to be held in Guwahati on July 6.

The meeting for the north region will take place in the national capital on July 7, where state representatives from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand will be present.

The meeting of the south region for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Puducherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Lakshadweep will be held on July 8 in Hyderabad.

“BJP national president JP Nadda will be briefed by the in charges and the organisational secretaries about the outcome of these meetings. Both Nadda as well as BL Santhosh are likely to chair this concluding meeting,” a party source told News18.

At present, BJP has nine general secretaries, including Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia, Kailash Vijayvargiya, D Purandeswari, Dushyant Gautam and Arun Singh.

The party has seven Morchas — Kissan Morcha led by Raj Kumar Chahar, Mahila Morcha chaired by Vanathi Srinivasan, Yuva Morcha by Tejasvi Surya, OBC Morcha headed by K Laxman, SC Morcha by Lal Singh Arya, ST Morcha by Samir Oraon and Minority Morcha by Jamal Siddiqui.