River of Corruption Flowing Through AAP: BJP Jabs Kejriwal’s ‘100 Sisodias,100 Satyendar Jains’ Remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Aam Aadmi Party’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

Reacting to the AAP national convenor’s “100 Manish Sisodias, 100 Satyendar Jains” remark, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said if Kejriwal has hundreds of Sisodia and Jain, this means that the river of corruption is flowing through the entire AAP.

The BJP leader alleged Satyendar Jain looted Delhi and Manish Sisodia didn’t just push the youth into intoxication but also carried out a scam worth crores. “So, if he (Kejriwal) has hundreds of Sisodia and Jain, this means that the river of corruption is flowing through the entire party [AAP],” Hindustan Times quoted Sachdeva as saying.

Sisodia, who was then the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested in February over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22, while Jain was arrested in May last year in a money-laundering case.

On the arrests of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal claimed that their arrest was aimed at stopping the work being done in Delhi. “But we have 100 Sisodias and 100 Jains. They will continue the good work," he said.

Modi Doesn’t Accept SC Ruling, It is ‘Hitler Shahi’: Kejriwal

Addressing the rally, Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Centre of not believing in the Constitution. “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he does not accept the Supreme Court’s decision, it is ‘Hitler shahi’ (dictatorship). This black ordinance of Modiji says ‘I don’t accept democracy’. Now there will be a tyrannical rule in Delhi. Now the people of Delhi are not supreme, but the LG is," he alleged.

“Delhi is the first city to be attacked. This is Modiji’s first strike. If this ordinance that snatches the rights of people of Delhi is not opposed, similar ordinances will be brought for other states such as Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra," he claimed.

He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of wanting to stop the “good work" being done by the Delhi government.

“I construct schools and hospitals, Modiji says he won’t let it happen. He stopped free yoga classes in Delhi, free medical tests in the national capital," Kejriwal alleged, adding that the country was grappling with unemployment and inflation.

The AAP supremo also recalled how Ramlila Maidan played a key role in the country’s politics 12 years ago. “This is a sacred platform. Twelve years ago, a movement against corruption became successful from this very Ramlila Maidan. Similarly, the movement to save democracy and Constitution that is beginning from this stage today will also be successful," he claimed.

(With PTI inputs)