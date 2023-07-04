RJD Blames 'top Two Leaders of BJP' for CBI Chargesheet on Lalu, Son

RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha has blamed “BJP’s top two leaders" for the fresh CBI chargesheet against its founding president Lalu Prasad and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Jha claimed that officials in the central investigating agency were acting “under pressure", while conceding that it was “height of political vendetta".

“I will not call it a chargesheet by the CBI. It is a BJP chargesheet prepared at the instance of the top two leaders," alleged Jha, in an oblique reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the land-for-jobs scam pertaining to Prasad’s tenure as railway minister, the CBI has submitted a chargesheet against him, his wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi.

Jha, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, alleged that the BJP wanted to take revenge on the ruling “Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar.

“The BJP has been unable to recover from the sudden loss of power in Bihar last year. It cannot take on us electorally. So it is trying underhand tactics. I have friends in the CBI who admit that it is the height of political vendetta. But they are helpless in the face of pressure from above", claimed Jha.