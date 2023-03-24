The contemporary history of the ancient city of Varanasi can clearly be divided into the pre-2014 and post-2014 eras. Never before 2014 this ancient city that also happens to be among the most sacred places, the land of moksha for millions of Hindus, had the tag of being the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency.

In 2014, as Narendra Modi decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi, he had famously said “Mujhe maa Ganga ne bulaya hai (mother Ganga has called me)". Varanasi too in turn enthusiastically endorsed Modi and sent him to Parliament to subsequently become the Prime Minister.

As this bonding between the leader and the people of Varanasi now completes nine years, Modi has clearly stood up to the promise of infrastructure development, all-round modernisation, and enhancing the civic amenities in the city.

The proposed urban ropeway public transport system, whose foundation stone is now being laid by Modi himself, can clearly be seen as a major milestone in this ancient city’s forward march towards urbanisation and a growing economy. This new ropeway system, the first of its kind in any Indian city, with sole purpose of enhancing the public transport system, is an idea born out of pure necessity rather than a fancy creation in a VVIP constituency.

NEW KV DHAM MAKES ROPEWAY A MUST

For thousands of years, devotees from across the country have thronged this city for darshan of their supreme deity, Lord Shiva, at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Over the years, increasing ease of transport and better modes of connectivity have led to a significant rise in the number of devotees who come to Kashi Vishwanath temple on any given day.

But this number has now seen a quantum leap ever since the new grand Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in December 2021. The temple in its new grandeur now sees up to 1 lakh devotees on any given day and this number goes up to two lakh on any normal weekend day.

Prior to the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, this figure used to be between 30 thousand to 50 thousand per day. This number which in itself was a big pressure on the city, especially the old city areas marked by narrow streets and countless bylanes.

Sunil Verma, the chief executive officer of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham told News18, “On the last Mahashivaratri, the number of devotees who visited the temple was around 5 lakh." He added that “during the month of Savan as per the Hindu calendar around 1 crore devotees had visited the KV Dham".

As per the data available online from the tourism department of Uttar Pradesh, the total number of national and foreign tourists each year from 2017 to 2019 had been between 50 lakh and 70 lakh. The numbers saw a considerable dip in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

However, in 2021 despite the second wave of the deadly pandemic, this figure was again on the rise and had touched more than 30 lakh in the year. The data for the year 2022 has yet not been shared but it is estimated to have significantly risen beyond 2019 figures. The estimate is that this number touched around one crore in the last year.

The surge in the number of tourists has also seen a boom in the travel industry. Pranay Ranjan Singh, president of the Varanasi Tourism Association, said, “Our industry has seen a big boom following the inauguration of the KV Dham. As the footfall of domestic and international tourists has risen, more cars and vehicles have been added to existing fleets of travel agencies."

Prayank Dev Singh, general secretary of Varanasi Hotel Association, shared some interesting data. He said, “Around 100 new hotels have come up in Varanasi and nearby areas over the past one year and 100 other small and big ones are being built."

These statements leave no doubt about the rising popularity of Varanasi in the field of tourism, both religious and cultural. Hence modernisation and expansion of the public transport system has become a major challenge.

LEARNING THE ROPES

Amid these new challenges, the ropeway public transport system gives new hope to the city. With 150 coaches, this new transport system is estimated to ferry around six thousand people between the Cantt railway station and Godowlia chowk per hour. The service will be operational for 16 hours each day.

For any person willing to visit the KV Dham or the iconic ghats of the city, the Godowlia chowk is the last spot till where one can be dropped off either by a public transport vehicle or a self-driven car or a two-wheeler. Beyond this point, a person has to walk down to the Kashi Vishwanath temple or any other temple, maths, and ghats in the region.

The ropeway project at an estimated cost of around Rs 650 crore will have five stations between the Varanasi Cantt railway station and the Godawlia chowk. Equipped with 150 coaches, the ropeway will be at heights ranging from 10 metres to 55 metres.

Expected to be fully operational within two years, the ropeway will significantly help in decongesting the roads to Godawlia by reducing the reliance on road transport. The Uttar Pradesh government has already acquired the necessary land for construction of the ropeway.

The ropeway journey between Cantt station and Godowlia will be of just 14 minutes. At the moment, the road journey of this 3.8-km stretch can take up to an hour depending on the traffic.

