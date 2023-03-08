RS Chairperson Dhankhar Appoints Personal Staff on 20 Committees

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appointed eight members of his personal staff on 20 committees under the ambit of the Upper House Secretariat.

According to the order issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, eight members of Dhankhar’s personal staff, including four posted in the Vice-President Secretariat, have been appointed on the 20 committees.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat officials usually assist parliamentary committees and also become part of committee secretariats.

Eight committees include four department-related parliamentary standing committees and four other parliamentary standing committees. These include committees headed by non-BJP and opposition MPs.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said there has not been any precedence of the chairperson appointing his staff to the committees.

Among those appointed to the committees include the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice-President, OSD to the Chairman and Personal Secretary to the Vice-President.

