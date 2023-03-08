CHANGE LANGUAGE
RS Chairperson Dhankhar Appoints Personal Staff on 20 Committees
1-MIN READ

RS Chairperson Dhankhar Appoints Personal Staff on 20 Committees

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 21:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Rajya Sabha Secretariat officials usually assist parliamentary committees and also become part of committee secretariats. (Image- IANS/File)

According to the order issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, eight members of Dhankhar's personal staff, including four posted in the Vice-President Secretariat, have been appointed on the 20 committees

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appointed eight members of his personal staff on 20 committees under the ambit of the Upper House Secretariat.

According to the order issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, eight members of Dhankhar’s personal staff, including four posted in the Vice-President Secretariat, have been appointed on the 20 committees.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat officials usually assist parliamentary committees and also become part of committee secretariats.

Eight committees include four department-related parliamentary standing committees and four other parliamentary standing committees. These include committees headed by non-BJP and opposition MPs.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said there has not been any precedence of the chairperson appointing his staff to the committees.

Among those appointed to the committees include the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice-President, OSD to the Chairman and Personal Secretary to the Vice-President.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. parliament
  2. rajya sabha
first published:March 08, 2023, 21:37 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 21:37 IST
