Jaishankar, 8 Other Newly Elected Members of Rajya Sabha to Take Oath Today

Nine newly elected or re-elected Rajya Sabha members including Bharatiya Janata Party’s S Jaishankar, and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien are scheduled to take oath in the Rajya Sabha Chamber of Parliament House at 11 am on August 21.

The members of the BJP include Nagendra Ray, Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala, Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai and S Jaishankar.

The Trinamool Congress Members include Dola Sen, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik, Samirul Islam, and Derek O’Brien.

Earlier in July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

Earlier, the schedule for election across 10 Rajya Sabha seats had been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The election for these seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal was scheduled for July 24. The counting of the votes also took place on the same date.

Jaishankar was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat in 2019 when he became a part of the Union Cabinet.

Recently, during the parliament monsoon session, TMC leader Derek O’Brien was almost suspended from the Upper House. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar announced his suspension for the rest of the session and then let him back in the house in about 35 minutes.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal had moved a motion to suspend O’Brien for the rest of the monsoon session. This came after O’Brien sought to speak under rule 267 - the rule under which the Opposition alliance had been asking for a discussion on the Manipur issue.

(With inputs from ANI)