Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor Find Place in Congress's Top Panel Reshuffle | Full List

In the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) list reconstituted by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Anand Sharma are among the new members.

The CWC member list further includes party chief Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, Ambika Soni and Rahul Gandhi among others.

While the panel includes 39 general members, it has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees. The list also includes presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Students’ Union of India, the Mahila Congress and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.

The Congress President Shri @kharge has constituted the Congress Working Committee.Here is the list: pic.twitter.com/dwPdbtxvY5 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 20, 2023

Full list of CWC Members

1. Shri Mallikarjun Kharge

2. Smt. Sonia Gandhi

3. Dr Manmohan Singh

4. Shri Rahul Gandhi

5. Shri Adhir Ranjan Choudhary

6. Shri A K Antony

7. Smt. Ambika Soni

8. Smt. Meira Kumar

9. Shri Digvijay Singh

10. Thiru P Chidambaram

11 . Shri Tariq Anwar

12. Shri Lal Thanhawala

13. Shri Mukul Wasnik

14. Shri Anand Sharma

15. Shri Ashokrao Chavan

16. Shri Ajay Maken

17. Shri Charanjit Singh Channi

18. Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

19. Ms Kumari Selja

20. Shri Gaikhangam

21. Shri N Raghuveera Reddy

22. Shri Shashi Tharoor

23. Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu

24. Shri Abhishek Manu Singhvi

25. Shri Salman Khurshid

26. Shri Jairam Ramesh

27. Shri Jitendra Singh

28. Shri Randeep Singh Surjewala

29. Shri Sachin Pilot

30. Shri Deepak Babaria

Veerappa Moily and Manish Tewari have also made it to the permanent invitees list.

Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party was released on Sunday, almost 10 months after the party leader Mallikarjun Kharge assumed office as the new president.