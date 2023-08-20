Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor Find Place in Congress's Top Panel Reshuffle | Full List

In the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) list reconstituted by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Anand Sharma are among the new members.
The CWC member list further includes party chief Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, Ambika Soni and Rahul Gandhi among others.
While the panel includes 39 general members, it has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees. The list also includes presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Students’ Union of India, the Mahila Congress and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.
The Congress President Shri @kharge has constituted the Congress Working Committee.Here is the list: pic.twitter.com/dwPdbtxvY5
— Congress (@INCIndia) August 20, 2023
Full list of CWC Members
1. Shri Mallikarjun Kharge
2. Smt. Sonia Gandhi
3. Dr Manmohan Singh
4. Shri Rahul Gandhi
5. Shri Adhir Ranjan Choudhary
6. Shri A K Antony
7. Smt. Ambika Soni
8. Smt. Meira Kumar
9. Shri Digvijay Singh
10. Thiru P Chidambaram
11 . Shri Tariq Anwar
12. Shri Lal Thanhawala
13. Shri Mukul Wasnik
14. Shri Anand Sharma
15. Shri Ashokrao Chavan
16. Shri Ajay Maken
17. Shri Charanjit Singh Channi
18. Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
19. Ms Kumari Selja
20. Shri Gaikhangam
21. Shri N Raghuveera Reddy
22. Shri Shashi Tharoor
23. Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu
24. Shri Abhishek Manu Singhvi
25. Shri Salman Khurshid
26. Shri Jairam Ramesh
27. Shri Jitendra Singh
28. Shri Randeep Singh Surjewala
29. Shri Sachin Pilot
30. Shri Deepak Babaria
Veerappa Moily and Manish Tewari have also made it to the permanent invitees list.
Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party was released on Sunday, almost 10 months after the party leader Mallikarjun Kharge assumed office as the new president.