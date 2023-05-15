Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot's Yatra Against 'Corruption' Ends Today, Mega Rally Expected

Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s ‘Jan Sangarsh Yatra’ demanding an investigation into corruption allegations against former chief minister, Vasundhara Raje Scindia will end today. Pilot is set to address a mega rally at 11 am near Kamla Nehru Nagar along the Ajmer highway on the culmination of his five-day-long foot march. The Congress leader shared a video giving a glimpse of the fourth day of the yatra.

भ्रष्टाचार के विरुद्ध शुरू की गई जन संघर्ष यात्रा में पिछले चार दिनों में राजस्थान के कई हिस्सों से जनता ने भागीदारी की।चौथे दिन के यात्रा के कुछ क्षण… pic.twitter.com/hOW1AZAfyh— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 15, 2023

Pilot began the 125-km-long ‘Jan Sangarsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur to raise the issue of corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje government challenging CM Ashok Gehlot and the party’s top brass as Congress high command had already made it clear that it disapproves of this foot march and the timing was wrong. The yatra has mounted pressure on the party leadership as it hopes to retain power in Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly elections in the state at the end of the year.

Pilot’s foot march came days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in the state. Afterwards, he was sacked as the Congress state unit president and the Rajasthan deputy chief minister.

Ashok Gehlot has also taken potshots at Pilot’s yatra calling the corruption allegations against Raje baseless and that this yatra would do nothing but hurt the interests of the party.

top videos

Quoting sources, a News18 report said the Congress’ top leadership is likely to resolve this issue after the chief minister of Karnataka is announced. Some party leaders like Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa feel that disciplinary action should be taken against Pilot, while other senior leaders like, Kamal Nath have cautioned that this could backfire in an election year.

Rajasthan is set to go to polls at the end of 2023.