SAD Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, Being Closely Monitored, Says Hospital
1-MIN READ

SAD Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, Being Closely Monitored, Says Hospital

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 21:54 IST

Chandigarh, India

In January 2022, he was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for Covid-19. (File News18) Photo)

In January 2022, he was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for Covid-19. (File News18) Photo)

Badal, 95, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is in the ICU and is being "closely monitored" in view of the criticality of his health, according to a medical bulletin on Saturday.

Badal, 95, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

In a medical bulletin issued on Saturday, the private hospital said, "In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal's health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have enquired about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

In June last year, Badal, who had been the chief minister of Punjab for five terms, was hospitalised following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.

In January 2022, he was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for Covid-19.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 22, 2023, 21:54 IST
last updated:April 22, 2023, 21:54 IST