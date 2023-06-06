​‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ for 2024: BJP’s Top 250 Leaders to Tell 5L Prominent Citizens about 9 Years of Modi Govt

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started a ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign to reach out to five lakh prominent citizens from different walks of life, who they expect will subsequently reach out to 140 crore countrymen.

A team of 250 BJP leaders has been prepared for the Maha Sampark Abhiyaan.

According to BJP sources, all 250 party leaders will visit the prominent citizens of the country in different states and brief them about the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in nine years. The list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and state chiefs, etc.

These five lakh prominent people will include doctors, teachers, retired Army officers, Padma awardees, prominent lawyers, sports stars, actors, etc, who will be presented with a report card or a booklet of nine years of Modi government.

After the outreach, the five lakh prominent citizens will be given the responsibility of telling the 140 crore Indians of the works done by Modi government for the welfare of different sectors.

“Our defence forces command huge respect among the masses and people from different states, with youngsters keen on becoming part of the forces and serving the nation. If the Army veterans are convinced about the works done by the Modi government, they can help spread the real information among public,” said a BJP functionary who is part of the planning team.

As part of 'Sampark Se Samarthan' Campaign, It was an honour to meet with veterans of our armed forces, Gen. (Retd.) Dalbir Singh Suhag Ji, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) AS Lamba Ji, and Air Marshal (Retd.) Denzil Keelor Ji, today in Gurugram, Haryana, and brief them about the accomplishments… pic.twitter.com/XBYcyWqPU9— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 5, 2023

As part of the campaign, Nadda has already met some eminent Army veterans, including former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag, Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (retd) and Lt Gen A S Lamba (retd).

A similar contact campaign was started in 2018 before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Then it was named ‘Samarthan ke Liye Sampark’.

Then BJP president Amit Shah had met 50 prominent people under the campaign, starting with former Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag, who conducted the surgical strikes on Pakistan, at his residence. He had also met constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap.