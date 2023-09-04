Sanatan Dharma Row: Why Congress Has to Keep the Faith in DMK despite its Soft Hindutva

Just three months ago, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, while attacking the Bajrang Dal, had said that he didn’t consider them to be the champions of Hindutva and that he, as a devout Hindu, believed in the Sanatan Dharma. Today, the Congress is caught in a crossfire, as its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has questioned the Sanatan Dharma.

With Udhayanidhi Stalin sticking to his stand, the Congress is scratching its head. There are multiple voices within the Congress, each contradicting the other. It also reflects its political pull and push.

For example, the Congress needs the DMK in Tamil Nadu and cannot afford to antagonise it. This explains why Karti Chidambaram, without wasting any time, jumped to the defence of Stalin. It is believed that minus the DMK, a win for the Congress in some constituencies may be difficult.

In Karnataka, Priyank Kharge agreed with Udhayanidhi. “Any religion that does not promote equality, which does not provide equal rights, is not a religion.”

NORTH VS SOUTH NARRATIVE

This gives the perception of a north versus south narrative.

As you move north, the political compulsion becomes clear. Like for Kamal Nath, who distanced himself by saying that the comments of Udhayanidhi were his own. There is a reason and polls in Madhya Pradesh behind this.

​Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is important through the route of mandir and religion. That’s why, over the past one year, Nath has been conducting pujas, has built a Hanuman temple in Chindwara and even held a Mahakaal puja. It is important for him to stay away from this discourse.

The same applies to Maharashtra politics too. For Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, to align with the Shiv Sena (UBT), it is important to be on the right side. Hence, he, too, distanced himself from the comments.

CONGRESS’S SOFT HINDUTVA

The BJP, however, has been insisting on a categorical condemnation of Udhayanidhi’s comments by Rahul Gandhi and the party. But this has not happened so far.

KC Venugopal, the powerful general secretary, said, “Every party has the right to air their own opinion. And we respect this.”

This brings out the pressure on the Congress not to take on the DMK. It is also its helplessness. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Ram Mandir and temple corridor are expected to be the issues, the Congress, which has been peddling soft Hindutva, cannot afford an ammunition which suits the BJP.

The dilemma within the Congress is real.