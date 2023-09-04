'Sanatanis Lathi-charged': Stalin Jr's Remark Finds Link in Jalna Stir; Kalyan Bandh Today | Points

As outrage began to intensify over violence in Jalna, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi targeted the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state and accused them of being hypocritical. She said while in one instance BJP is pretending to fight for Santani values, it is subjecting Sanatanis protesting for quota in Maharashtra to lathi-charge.

In a post on the microblogging site X, Chaturvedi insinuating at Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma, said, “Also, the fake concern shown by BJP over Sanatan dharma for their politics exposes their sick hypocrisy while they are brutally lathi charging sanatanis who are fighting for their rights in Maharashtra, they lathi-charged warkaris. So they & their Mindhe minions better sit down."

A political row erupted after a police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse protesters protesting for Maratha quota in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road in Jalna’s Ambad tehsil after they allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike to hospital.

Maratha Kranti Morcha Holds Rasta Roko in Pune

Leaders of the Maratha community and Maratha Kranti Morcha from Solapur staged a ‘rasta roko’ on Pune-Solapur and Solapur-Hyderabad highway on Sunday after the Jalna violence.

Another rasta roko was held near the Bale area of Solapur city where protesters halted the Pune-Solapur highway for more than an hour. Protesters chanted slogans and condemned the lathi charge on Maratha agitators in Jalna.

Meanwhile, the Maratha Kranti Morcha has called for a bandh on Monday in Kalyan town of Maharashtra’s Thane district to condemn the baton-charging of protesters in Jalna during their demand for the Maratha quota.

In the wake of the bandh call, security in the town has been stepped up, an official in-charge at the Kalyan police control room said. Essential services were exempted from the bandh, the morcha members said.

Vehicular Movement Remained Disrupted

Buses and state transport services remained suspended on Sunday as the fallout of the violence that broke out in Jalna after the police lathi-charged protestors demanding Maratha quota.

Normal vehicular movement from and towards Pune was disrupted for several hours and long queues of vehicles were been seen on the national highway as the protestors jammed the route.

Maratha Quota Row: Political Reactions on Jalna Violence

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed Maharashtra govt and asked who ordered the lathi-charge on protesters demanding Maratha quota in Maharashtra’s Jalna.

Talking to the media, Raut asked, “Who made a call from the office of the chief minister and state home minister without an order from top officials? The local police will never resort to lathi-charge and open fire. We want to know who gave those invisible orders over a phone call."

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded the Centre provide reservations to Marathas and OBCs in the special session of Parliament convened later this month, a day after violence erupted in Maharashtra’s Jalna over the Maratha quota demand.

Thackeray also visited Jalna in the evening and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar also met Maratha quota agitators injured in police action in Ambad tehsil in Jalna and sought the removal of the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

Pawar said agitators told him “a call from the higher-ups" changed the attitude of the police at the protest site in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road and action was taken despite the stir being peaceful.