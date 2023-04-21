Sarees Worth Lakhs, DDs For Chickpet Voters Seized From KGF Babu's Home

As the election fever grips the state of Karnataka, the IT department has been carrying out raids across the state. On Wednesday, it was reported that the home of expelled Congress leader Yousuff Sharif, alias KGF Babu, had been raided but no further information had been given by IT officials. Now, it is known that the officials have seized demand drafts and silk sarees from his home.

More than 2,000 demand drafts and 5,000 silk sarees have been found at KGF Babu’s residence. It was found that KGF Babu’s photo was on the packaging of boxes which had sarees worth lakhs. Demand drafts worth Rs 1,105 each were collected in the name of the Umrah Foundation and were made in the name of voters in the Chickpet constituency.

KGF Babu’s wife has filed nomination papers as an independent candidate from the constituency. KGF Babu was a Congress ticket aspirant from Chickpet but was expelled from the party after making detrimental remarks about Congress. The party has given the ticket to RV Devaraj.

KGF Babu’s home was not the only place raided. The IT department reportedly raided 50 different places in Bengaluru on Wednesday. IT officials have raided the bike showroom of Chamarajanagar BJP district vice president and charcoal businessman Vrushabendrappa. They raided and inspected the showroom on Jodi Road in Chamarajanagar.

The officials who came in three vehicles instructed Vrushabendrappa to come to the office to take information about the property details. IT officials worked on a tip-off saying that people were frequenting the showroom in greater numbers than usual lately. Vrushabendrappa was also a ticket aspirant for BJP from the constituency of Chamarajanagar.

