CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rahul Gandhi DisqualifiedSavarkar RowTMCKarnataka ReservationCongress Protest
Home » Politics » Savarkar's Grandson Threatens FIR Against RaGa, Says 'Some in Cong Also Unhappy with Remark'
1-MIN READ

Savarkar's Grandson Threatens FIR Against RaGa, Says 'Some in Cong Also Unhappy with Remark'

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 12:33 IST

Mumbai, India

L: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | R: Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar's grandson Ranjit. (PTI and ANI photos)

L: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | R: Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar's grandson Ranjit. (PTI and ANI photos)

The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar also sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he had apologised to the British.

Amid the escalating controversy over Rahul Gandhi’s recent Savarkar remarks, Hindutva ideologue’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Tuesday said a few Congressmen are also not happy with Veer Savarkar being defamed.

In a warning to the Gandhi scion, Ranjit Savarkar said, “I will file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he does not apologise for his statement on Savarkar."

WATCH HERE:

RELATED NEWS

Speaking to CNN-News18 later, Ranjit challenged Rahul Gandhi to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised.

“Congress party is doing so garner votes of Muslims. I already have a criminal defamation case against both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in a local court in Maharashtra," Ranjit Savarkar added.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. Addressing a press conference in Delhi over his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone".

Ranjit Savarkar on Tuesday added that while Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have a lot of respect for Savarkar personally, “they should go ahead and ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his statements on Savarkar."

The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar had earlier also sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he had apologised to the British.

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Monday said, “Rahul Gandhi is saying he won’t apologise as he isn’t Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised".

“Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken," Savarkar said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
Tags:
  1. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
  2. Hindutva ideologue Savarkar
  3. Ranjit Savarkar
  4. savarkar
first published:March 28, 2023, 11:42 IST
last updated:March 28, 2023, 12:33 IST