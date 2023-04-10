SC Dismisses Plea for Declaring Congress Manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls as Unfair

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to declare the Congress manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as unfair and against the Model Code of Conduct, terming it as “misconceived".

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said the plea is devoid of any merit.

On February 14, 2020, the top court had deferred the hearing on the plea after it was informed that one of the co-petitioners in the case has not been permitted by the Registry to argue in person.

The plea filed by Adarsh Kumar Agrawal and Dr Seema Jain has sought directions to declare the manifesto of the Congress as “unfair and against the model code of conduct" and take appropriate action against the party in accordance with law.

