'Scared' Opposition Leaders Gathering in Patna to Protect Own Interests: BJP MP

Opposition leaders are “scared" and are gathering in Patna to protect their “own interests", BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan charged on Thursday, a day before a scheduled meeting of Opposition parties in Bihar’s capital.

“People born in air-conditioned rooms will not be able to stand in front of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi…. The Opposition has no face. Don’t know what welfare they will do for the country. They are gathering in Patna for their own interests," he told reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia.

He asserted that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The opposition will lose the election badly…. Only a handful of people in the country are opposing the Modi government by appearing in TV and newspapers. Modi is the voice of 140 crore people," the Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh said.

“Leaders of Opposition parties are scared of action by ED (Enforcement Directorate). They are out on bail, everyone is scared…the scared Opposition has come together," he said.

Leaders of at least 15 Opposition parties are set to meet in Patna on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Targeting the Congress, Ravi Kishan said its leaders are always making trips to abroad and do not have any time left for villages of the country.

“The Congress party destroyed the country and the countryside," he charged.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, he said its president Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t like the Yogi Adityanath government because it has put an end to the mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh.