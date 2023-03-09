‘Self-Obsession’: Congress Slams PM’s Lap of Honour Around Narendra Modi Stadium; BJP Counters

Brutal competitors on the pitch, India and Australia took time off with their respective Prime Ministers meeting and greeting players ahead of the fourth test between the two countries in Ahmedabad. While the BJP hailed the meeting as cricket diplomacy, the Congress could not help but use the opportunity to take a dig at the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were welcomed with loud cheers at Narendra Modi stadium as they walked hand-in-hand for a lap of honour ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy test match.

BJP’s Amit Malviya shared a photograph from the event and said, “Cricket diplomacy. It works.”

The BCCI too shared videos of the two PMs and said, “A special welcome & special handshake!”

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh was quick to take a jibe at the PM. Sharing a news article about the event, the senior Congress leader said, “Doing a lap of honour in a stadium you named after yourself in your own lifetime - the height of self-obsession.”

Sources said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had arranged a large number of passes for the match and had distributed them to people. Several of them left after spending some time at the stadium.

Modi and Albanese took a tour around the stadium and waved at thousands of supporters gathered to watch the series-deciding match in Gujarat.

The two PMs also handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith while sharing the stage with them. Modi and Albanese also met players from both sides and stood alongside them when the national anthems of India and Australia were sung.

The two PMs earlier visited the Hall of Fame museum at the Narendra Modi stadium.

After the match began, the two PMs shared a light moment and took a selfie while sitting in the stands. They were also spotted having chai in the stands while watching parts of the match.

The Australian PM tweeted the selfie and said, “Celebrating 75 years of friendship through cricket with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi."

