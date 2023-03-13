CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Sena Distri-Bhushan: Son Boards Shinde Express, Subhash Desai Says ‘Won't Impact Uddhav Camp'
Sena Distri-Bhushan: Son Boards Shinde Express, Subhash Desai Says ‘Won't Impact Uddhav Camp'

Reported By: Mayuresh Ganapatye

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 21:17 IST

Mumbai, India

(Left) Bhushan Desai with CM Eknath Shinde at the press conference. (News18)

On Monday, Subhash Desai's son Bhushan joined CM Shinde's Shiv Sena, causing major embarrassment to his father. "It’s disheartening. He has never worked in any political party...My loyalty to ‘Balasaheb’ and ‘Matoshree’ is unconditional," says Desai

Ever since Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, saying his is the “real Shiv Sena”, several supporters of former CM and party chief Uddhav Thackeray, including ministers, members of legislative assembly (MLA), members of parliament (MP), office-bearers and activists, have switched over.

However, the loyalists — Liladhar Dake, Manohar Joshi, Subhash Desai — stood by Thackeray.

The GenNext seems to have different opinion. On Monday, Desai’s son Bhushan joined Shinde’s Shiv Sena, causing major embarrassment to his father.

Desai and his family is known for their loyalty towards the Thackerays. Desai first worked with Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and since Uddhav Thackeray took over the reins, Desai has been his advisor. The defection is being seen as a major jolt to the Thackeray family.

‘LEGACY OF BAL THACKERAY’

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, “Since our revolt, many loyalists wanted to join us as they know that we are taking ahead the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. We are relentlessly working for common man, which Balasaheb always wanted his party workers to do. Keeping that in mind, Bhushan Desai decided to join us.”

At the same press conference, Bhushan endorsed Shinde’s Hindutva and work he had done so far. “For me, Shiv Sena supremo is my idol and Shiv Sena is everything. I have seen the way Shinde has worked and how he treats common people. So I decided to join him.”

CORRUPTION?

When Desai was the industries minister, there were allegations of corruption against Bhushan. Was that why he joined Shinde?

Bhushan said, “There was no such allegation against me. My father has given almost 40-45 years to the party. I am independent and have that right to work with other party leaders.”

“I took the decision long ago and spoke to my father about it. I had decided to join the new government when it was formed,” he said.

UNLIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Subhash Desai issued a statement: “My son has joined Shinde’s Shiv Sena, it’s very disheartening. He has never worked in any political party, so there won’t be any impact on Shiv Sena Uddhav camp. My loyalty to ‘Balasaheb’ and ‘Matoshree’ is unconditional and my fight to give justice to my party will continue."

Bhushan, meanwhile, refused to comment on the criticism made by Thackeray’s son Aaditya.

This weekend, Aaditya held his ‘Shivgarjana’ rally in Mumbai’s Goregaon, the bastion of the Shiv Sena. In this rally, Aaditya dared Shinde to come face-to-face and also criticised the CM as “corrupt”.

first published:March 13, 2023, 20:50 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 21:17 IST
