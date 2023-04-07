CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eknath ShindeKarnataka ElectionsAndhra PoliticsRahul GandhiTaj Mahal
Home » Politics » Service Provided by Hindu Gurus in Southern States Much More Than by Missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat
1-MIN READ

Service Provided by Hindu Gurus in Southern States Much More Than by Missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 13:33 IST

Jaipur, India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File photo/Reuters)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File photo/Reuters)

Bhagwat said, "Service leads to the formation of a healthy society. If any section of the society is deprived, it has to be lifted for the betterment of the country"

Service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in the four southern states is much more than that done by missionaries, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.

Addressing a Rashtriya Seva Sangam event of the RSS, he said, “Service leads to the formation of a healthy society. If any section of the society is deprived, it has to be lifted for the betterment of the country."

“Generally, intellectuals of the country mention missionaries for their service. But, the service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in four southern states is more than that done by missionaries,"

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Mohan Bhagwat
  2. rss
first published:April 07, 2023, 13:33 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 13:33 IST