Setback for OPS: EPS Remains AIADMK Boss as Madras HC Dismisses Panneerselvam's Plea

In a big setback for O Panneerselvam, Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed his plea, paving the way for interim chief Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami’s (EPS) elevation as the AIADMK general secretary, its top, powerful post.

Madras HC refused to stay election to the post of general secretary of AIADMK. HC also dismisseD pleas moved by OPS faction challenging the resolutions passed in the July 11, 2022 general council of the party.

EPS remains 'sole boss' of AIADMK. Madras HC rejects OPS camp's plea"We have been longing for this day for years. The traitors and backstabbers have been shown the door": AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan

AIADMK advocate IS Inbadurai said the court rejected all petitions, including that against the conduct of the party’s General Secretary election.

“Panneerselvam (and others) filed a plea against the July 11, 2022 resolutions. It has been rejected. This means the general council is valid, its resolutions are valid," he told reporters.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami’s supporters were seen celebrating at the party headquarters in Chennai after Madras High Court order.

Celebrations at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai after Madras High Court Justice K Kumaresh Babu rejected interim applications by O Paneerselvam & his supporters seeking stay on AIADMK general secretary polls.Edappadi Palaniswami now becomes the party's General Secretary.

AIADMK interim chief EPS earlier this month filed nomination for election to the party’s powerful General Secretary post, setting the ball rolling for his ultimate elevation, as rival leader O Panneerselvan slammed the “pickpocket-like" approach of the EPS camp in holding the polls, alleging due party process was not followed.

EPS, as Palaniswami is addressed, filed his nomination at the party headquarters, nearly a month after the Supreme Court greenflagged his continuance as the AIADMK interim chief, dealing a blow to Pannerselvam (OPS) in his running feud with his rival over the leadership issue.

After the Madras High Court verdict on Tuesday, Palaniswami visited the party headquarters and paid tributes to the statues of late AIADMK stalwarts M G Ramachanndran and J Jayalalithaa.

