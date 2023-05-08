Sharad Pawar an ‘Old Tree’ Who Established NCP, But Couldn’t Find a Successor: Shiv Sena’s Saamana

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has criticised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for not appointing his successor for so many years. At the same time, the editorial praised the veteran leader for his ‘masterstroke’ to spoil BJP’s alleged game to split the party in Maharashtra.

Saamana called Pawar an ‘old tree’ who established his own party after leaving the Congress, but failed to create a leadership before announcing his retirement on May 2, which gave a jolt to the NCP.

The editorial also took a dig at the BJP that its plan to split the NCP failed after Pawar’s resignation even if some of the party leaders were planning to join the saffron party. The same set of NCP leaders wanted Pawar to join hands with the BJP in order to circumvent the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, income tax department against them. Instead, Pawar formed a committee of leaders whose responsibility was to find NCP’s successor.

The BJP wants to win elections but not by a democratic way, thus, they are using such tricks such as investigation by the central agencies against their opponents, the editorial said.

The Saamana editorial said though Pawar had to take his resignation back after strong protests by some of the party workers and leaders, but his action tested waters.

“Pawar has clarified it that those who wish to go, can go, we won’t stop them,” the editorial said.

According to NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, “NCP doesn’t agree to what Sanjay Raut has written in the editorial about the NCP leadership. Pawar has created many leaders in the party. When he announced his resignation, leaders who were on the stage with him are the successors of his thoughts.”

