In a major political announcement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, on Saturday, named his daughter Supriya Sule and senior leader Praful Patel as new working presidents of the party. Pawar made the big announcement at the 25th anniversary of NCP, which was founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.

Pawar made the announcement at the party’s main Silver Jubilee Anniversary function held in New Delhi, in the presence of the top brass, including Ajit Pawar.

Pawar has also affected other major organisational changes though so far his nephew Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP, has not been entrusted with any responsibility.

However, his daughter, Sule, an MP from Baramati, will also be in charge of the upcoming state elections in Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana.

The developments came over a month after Pawar had stirred the NCP cauldron by offering to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar’s offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)