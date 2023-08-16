'Who Will Give Me Such Offer?' Sharad Pawar on Cabinet Seat Buzz, Slams BJP for 'Dividing People'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday dismissed rumours of getting an offer of a Union Minister’s post from his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, saying he is the senior-most person in the party and who will give him such an offer.

Pawar said he met Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and joined the BJP-led NDA, during a family meeting but there was no discussion on a cabinet post, NDTV reported.

“I am the senior family member of the Pawar family. He had come to meet me. All of you saw that after the meeting, I came out openly, and even accepted the flowers from well-wishers. Many times we discuss family issues in such meetings which I can’t reveal every time,” he added.

The NCP leader said the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are diving people instead of maintaining unity in the society.

“There are many examples of how they (BJP) toppled state governments- like in Goa, Madhya Pradesh and also Maharashtra. Everyone has seen what happened after Uddhav Thackeray led govt was toppled in Maharashtra,” he said.

Sharad Pawar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not think the situation in Manipur was important enough to visit the state.

“Modi government has been a mute spectator to the goings on in the (Manipur) region. The northeast region is important and sensitive. More attention needs to be paid to the areas bordering China," Pawar told reporters ahead of his public rally in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Thursday.

The former defence minister said that “things happening and being orchestrated in northeast are extremely dangerous for the country.” “Manipur is an example,” he added.

“PM Modi spoke outside Parliament and gave a three-minute video message on day one of the Monsoon session, and also briefly mentioned about Manipur in his lengthy reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion,” he said.

“Modi should go to the northeast and give confidence to the people, but he did not think it important. Instead, he preferred to address election meetings in Madhya Pradesh,” Pawar said.

(With PTI inputs)