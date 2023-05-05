NCP Panel to Decide New President Today; Praful Patel Wants Sharad Pawar to Rethink Decision

Two days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar stepped down, the 18-member committee formed by him to name the new national president of the party is set to meet at 11 am today to decide the further course of action. The committee is likely to deliberate on the demand that Sharad Pawar rethinks his decision and come up with a proposal to appoint a working president to assist him. Party leader Praful Patel is likely to put the proposal that Sharad Pawar’s resignation should not be accepted in the key NCP meeting later today.

According to a PTI report, Sharad Pawar on Thursday said he decided to step down from the post for the future of the party and to give way to a new leadership. Meanwhile, party workers continued to demand that Pawar reconsider his decision, some even penned letters in blood. Senior NCP leaders also urged the veteran leader to lead the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Speaking outside the Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai, where his supporters have been camping to protest against his resignation as the party chief, Pawar said he would take a final decision in the coming days and ensure that the sentiments of party workers will not be ignored.

“I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn’t have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief)," Pawar told his supporters.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to News18, senior NCP leader and former cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule should be made the National President.

“There is already a division of work in the party. Sule, who is a Member of Parliament, has good connect with other parties and leaders at the national level. Ajit Pawar is handling state politics. In my view, Sule should be made the National President and Ajit Pawar should be given the state affairs,” said Bhujbal.

