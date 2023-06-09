Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut Get Death Threats; Supriya Sule Seeks Shah's Intervention

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Friday received death threats over phone calls from unknown persons.

In an audio recording that has surfaced, a man can be heard issuing a death warning to Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut where he claims that he will shoot the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

The unidentified caller said that Sanjay Raut must attend to his calls or he will shoot him. The caller also served an ultimatum to Raut to stop his ‘morning loudspeakers’ within a month failing which he would be “sprayed with bullets".

While Raut received a call threatening to shoot him, Pawar was warned via a Twitter message threatening that he will meet the same fate as Dr Narendra Dabholkar (the rationalist who was shot dead in Pune in August 2013).

Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule, who is Sharad Pawar’s daughter, also told ANI that she had received a threat for her father on WhatsApp and also sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention citing it to be a ‘serious matter.’

“I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop..," Supriya Sule told ANI.