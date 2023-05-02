Sharad Pawar Announces Decision to Step Down as NCP President: 'One Has to Stop Somewhere'

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has announced that he is stepping down from his post. “I have decided to step down as president of NCP," Pawar made the announcement of his retirement during the release of his autobiography, “Lok Majhe Sangaayi - Political Autobiography".

While addressing party worker, Pawar said a committee has been formed to decide who will take reins of the party and steer it forward. Senior party leaders like Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Ajitt Pawar, Jayant Patil and a few other will be a part of the committee. Supriya Sule, however, has not been named Pawar.

"I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

“I know when to stop… I have set up a committee of senior NCP leaders who will decide on the next president," said Pawar, 82, flanked by his wife Pratibha.

However, the Rajya Sabha member with three more years to go, assured that he would remain active in public life through social-politics, as in the past over 55 years.

His announcement was greeted with shock, many bursting into tears and raising slogans in his support with many party activists appealing to Pawar to take back his decision as the country needs him. Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescind his decision.

Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar protest against his announcement to step down as the national president of NCP.

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Sharad Pawar formed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999 after separating from the Congress. Congress had in 1999 expelled three dissident leaders, one of which was Sharad Pawar, for opposing Sonia Gandhi’s candidacy for Prime Minister because she was born in Italy.

