Sharad Pawar's Wife Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, to Undergo Surgery: Party Functionary
1-MIN READ

Sharad Pawar's Wife Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, to Undergo Surgery: Party Functionary

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 00:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Sharad Pawar with his wife and party leaders at the event in Mumbai on Tuesday where he announced his decision to step down as the NCP chief. (PTI)

Sharad Pawar with his wife and party leaders at the event in Mumbai on Tuesday where he announced his decision to step down as the NCP chief. (PTI)

The surgery will be conducted on Friday and it is related to her hand, the NCP functionary from the Sharad Pawar group said without elaborating further

Pratibha Pawar, wife of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar, was on Friday admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai where she will undergo an operation, a party functionary said.

The surgery will be conducted on Friday and it is related to her hand, the NCP functionary from the Sharad Pawar group said without elaborating further.

Fondly known as ‘Kaki’ among NCP leaders, Pratibha Pawar is often viewed as the matriarch of the party but is never active in politics.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 15, 2023, 00:24 IST
last updated:July 15, 2023, 00:24 IST