Sharingain Longkumer Unanimously Elected Speaker of Nagaland Assembly

Ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) nominee Sharingain Longkumer was on Monday unanimously re-elected Speaker of the Nagaland Assembly.

Longkumer had won the assembly election, held on February 27, as a candidate of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), for the second time from Aonlengden constituency in Mokokchung district.

Barring Longkumer, no other MLA had filed nomination for the post of Speaker .

Protem speaker of the newly formed House, Mhathung Yanthan, declared Longkumer unanimously elected as the Speaker.

Lauding Longkumer for being elected the Speaker for the second term, Leader of the House, Neiphiu Rio congratulated him for being elected unopposed to the post of Speaker.

“Longkumer has carried out the proceedings of the last 13th Assembly in an outstanding and dignified manner and given his qualification and rich experiences. We unanimously decided to entrust him with the prestigious post of Speaker once again,” he said.

With the ruling PDA, comprising NDPP and BJP as pre-poll alliance partners, having an absolute majority with 37 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, the House is without any opposition as other political parties have submitted their ‘letter of support’ to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The strength of other political parties in the current Assembly is NCP – 7, NPP – 5, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Republican Party of India (Athawale) – 2 each, JD(U) – 1 and Independent – 4.

While the ruling dispensation is yet to declare it as an opposition-less government, the restroom for the legislators has been named “All Political Party Lobby".

Chief Minister Rio also congratulated Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekhani Jakhalu Kense for becoming the first two women MLAs of the state assembly.

“Each one of us present today is committed to serving our people for achieving peace and development in our state,” Rio said.

In his acceptance speech, Longkumer expressed gratitude to all the legislators for the confidence, trust and privilege bestowed upon him by electing him unopposed to serve as the Speaker for a second term.

The fundamentals and essence in a Parliamentary Democracy is to always project a people’s mandated government that addresses the most pertinent issues of public concern through discussions, deliberations and decisions in the greater interest of its people, he said.

Nagaland Assembly is second to none in such matters of public importance, the Speaker said urging all the members of the new House to participate and to make contributions by raising concerns of public importance in the greater interest of democracy.

On his part, he affirmed to prioritise and strengthen the various committees of the Nagaland Assembly in strict compliance with established rules. “It will be an earnest attempt in support of the efforts of the present-day government to bring about a robust system of transparency and accountability in governance”, the Speaker said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here