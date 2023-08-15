'Shedding Crocodile Tears': On I-Day, Nirmala Sitharaman Tears Into Oppn on Manipur Crisis | EXCLUSIVE

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday attacked the Opposition for “speaking one-two lines" in Parliament on Manipur violence and “shedding crocodile tears" when the government addressed the issue in the House.

“Opposition walked out when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke. They did not participate in the discussion (on Manipur). Rahul Gandhi just spoke one or two lines and went off," Sitharaman said during an interview with CNN News18’s managing editor Zakka Jacob.

The Union minister further slammed the Opposition for “shedding crocodile tears when Manipur was spoken of in the House". “The PM himself assured. Home minister assured on the floor of the House that everyone wanted peace and harmony in Manipur," she added.

A fortnight ago, Sitharaman tore into the Opposition over not letting Parliament function by “changing goal posts" over the Manipur crisis. “People have come to Manipur, spoken to people there and come back. We want to hear what they heard from people in Manipur," Sitharaman told reporters.

“Who is stopping them from bringing this up in Parliament? They have been asking for a discussion in Parliament, what stops them? It is clear the Opposition has been shedding crocodile tears. If their concerns were genuine, they would have allowed parliament discussion," Sitharaman had said.

A group of MPs of the newly-formed Opposition bloc, ‘INDIA’, had gone to Manipur for two days in July and met displaced people in relief camps.