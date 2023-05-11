'Had Uddhav Not Resigned...' Major Relief for Shinde Camp as SC Says Status Quo Can't Be Restored

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The Supreme Court has declined to restore the status quo in Maharashtra, delivering a blow to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, the court did mention that the actions of the Governor were not in accordance with the rule of law.

The Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices Krishna Murari, MR Shah, Hima Kohli, and P S Narsimhan, pronounced the judgment on Thursday.

While giving the verdict, the SC bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said the Governor was not justified to call the MVA government for a floor test in the Assembly. “The Governor’s actions were not according to the rule of law,” the CJI said.

The Supreme Court further observed that Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation was a mistake. The bench led by CJI added that had Thackeray not resigned, the court would have restored the status quo. “Status quo cannot be restored since Thackeray resigned,” the bench added.

The Supreme Court stated that the Governor’s decision had lack of objective material to support the need for a floor test. Since Thackeray did not take the floor test, the court concluded that restoring the status quo was not possible.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court upheld the Governor’s decision to invite Shinde to form the government. The court stated that the Governor was justified in his actions in this regard.

top videos

Addressing the disqualification proceedings, the Supreme Court clarified that it does not find any extraordinary circumstances that warrant the court’s interference in deciding such matters. Instead, the court directed the Speaker to handle the disqualification petitions.

In conclusion, there is no relief for Uddhav Thackeray as the Supreme Court maintains that the status quo cannot be granted since Thackeray resigned and did not face the floor test. The court affirms that the Governor was justified in calling Shinde to form the government based on these circumstances.