Shiv Sena (UBT) Prods Hazare to Again Lit Torch Against 'Corruption and Dictatorship'

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday said conditions in the country are such that veteran social activist Anna Hazare should once again “lit the torch" and fight against “corruption and dictatorship” in the country.

An editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said Hazare has demanded the death penalty for those who disrobed and paraded two women in the violence-hit Manipur.

The octogenarian’s reaction to the Manipur horror video has shown he is still active, said the Marathi daily.

It said when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance was in power in Maharashtra from 1995-1999, Hazare went on a fast, but now he is not taking cognisance of “scams” done by ministers of the Shiv Sena, the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar group).

“Anna’s protest was against corruption and dictatorship, and today conditions are such that he should again lit the torch,” the editorial said.

It asked whether BJP’s “washing machine" has blessings of Hazare.

When Hazare took the baton against corruption, “cultured and well-mannered” Manmohan Singh was prime minister, the party said.

Hazare had launched a massive protest against corruption when the Congress-led UPA government was in office at the Centre.