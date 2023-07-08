CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit PawarModi Surname CaseSharad PawarUniform Civil CodeMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » Sena Vs Sena: Uddhav Faction Alleges Shinde Group Using Party Symbol 'Illegally', Approaches SC
1-MIN READ

Sena Vs Sena: Uddhav Faction Alleges Shinde Group Using Party Symbol 'Illegally', Approaches SC

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 12:55 IST

New Delhi, India

In its latest plea, the Uddhav faction alleged that Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group is using the Shiv Sena symbol ' illegally' (News18 creative using PTI photos)

In its latest plea, the Uddhav faction alleged that Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group is using the Shiv Sena symbol ' illegally' (News18 creative using PTI photos)

The two factions of Shiv Sena have been at loggerheads since Shinde broke away with a majority of party MLAs and formed government in Maharashtra with support from BJP, dislodging Uddhav Thackeray as CM

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena on Saturday moved a ‘letter of urgency’ before the Supreme Court of India seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging the Election Commission order granting the “Shiv Sena" party name and symbol to the Shinde group.

In its latest plea, the Uddhav faction alleged that Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group is using the Shiv Sena symbol ‘ illegally’.

The move came a day after Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe on Friday joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Gorhe, an aide of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, joined the ruling party in the presence of Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

The two factions of Shiv Sena have been at loggerheads since Shinde broke away with a majority of party MLAs and formed government in Maharashtra with support from BJP, dislodging Uddhav Thackeray as CM.

Earlier, former Maharashtra CM Thackeray had called the EC decision a “theft" and “murder of democracy," and approached the top court seeking a stay on the order.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. eknath shinde
  2. maharashtra
  3. shiv sena
  4. supreme court
  5. uddhav thackeray
first published:July 08, 2023, 12:38 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 12:55 IST