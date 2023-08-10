CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shouting, Sloganeering in Parliament Will Only Destroy What is Left of Our System: Deve Gowda
1-MIN READ

Shouting, Sloganeering in Parliament Will Only Destroy What is Left of Our System: Deve Gowda

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 22:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Former prime minister and JD(S) Chief HD Deve Gowda. (File photo/PTI)

Former prime minister and JD(S) Chief HD Deve Gowda. (File photo/PTI)

Gowda, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, tweeted democracy can be saved only if everybody maintains dignity and decorum"

Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said the Parliament proceedings have touched a “new low" as he rued “shouting and sloganeering" will only destroy “what is left of our system".

“I came to attend Parliament despite ill-health, but have been very disappointed by what is happening. From my long experience I say this is a new low. Democracy can be saved only if everybody maintains dignity and decorum," Gowda, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, tweeted.

He also tweeted, “Shouting, name-calling, sloganeering will only destroy what is left of our system." Rajya Sabha was earlier in the day adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar the Manipur issue.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 10, 2023, 22:37 IST
