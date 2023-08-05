Sibling Connection: When PM Modi's Younger Sister Met CM Yogi's Elder Sister on Her Trip to Uttarakhand

It was an unusual meeting when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sister, Basanti Ben, landed at a shop owned by Sashi Devi, the elder sister of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

According to sources, the prime minister’s younger sister reached Rishikesh for a private visit. “The guests from Gujarat (PM’s sister) stayed at Dayanand Ashram,” said a source, who did not wish to be named.

Accompanied by her husband Hansmukh and some relatives, Basanti Ben visited the famous Neelkanth Mahadev Temple and the Bhuvaneshvari temple near Kothar village in Pauri Garhwal after walking close to 2 km on foot. On her way back, she landed at Sashi Devi’s shop. A photograph shows both sisters meeting and hugging each other.

The sisters of the country’s two powerful and popular leaders spent some time together and Prime Minister Modi’s sister appreciated Sashi Devi’s humble lifestyle. In fact, PM Modi and Adityanath’s relatives usually stay away from the limelight.

Sashi Devi lives in Kothar village and runs a shop called ‘Maa Bhuvneshwari Prasad Bhandar’, which sells bells, vermillion among others items used for pooja. Her husband runs a small tea shop named ‘Jai Shri Guru Gorakshnath ji’. Incidentally, Adityanath is the mahant (head) of Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister is from Uttarakhand and his mother as well as brothers live in Pauri district’s Panchoor village. Last year, Adityanath visited his mother and, in a recent interview, he spoke about meeting his mother and even talked about his sister.