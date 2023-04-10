Siblings Day: Rahul-Priyanka, Stalin-Kanimozhi, Powerful Brother-sister Duos in Indian Politics

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today shared a heartwarming post for his brother Rahul Gandhi on Siblings Day.

Not only Gandhis, but Indian politics has seen several brother-sister duos who rose to prominence at the national level. While some set of siblings work or have worked in the same party, some, despite being born in the same family or to the same parents, have chosen different political paths.

On this Siblings Day, here are some of the powerful siblings of Indian politics.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

At present, the Gandhi siblings of the Congress party lead the list of brother and sister duos in Indian politics. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi are the children of former PM Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi and are known to be very close to each other, having stood with each other like pillars in their political careers.

Rahul Gandhi has been fighting the family’s political battle upfront from the Indian National Congress (INC) since 2004. Priyanka, on the other hand, was appointed as Congress general secretary in January 2019.

In her Instagram post today, Priyanka Gandhi said, “So there’s a Sibling’s Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won’t back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him."

“I am proud of you and always will be," she said at the end of her post adding a heart emoji.

Kanimozhi and MK Stalin

MK Stalin and Kanimozhi, late M Karunanidhi’s children, are leading the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. MK Stalin is currently the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and has been a five-time MLA in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and a one-time deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, while Kanimozhi is a Member of the Parliament in Lok Sabha from Thoothukkudi constituency.

Kanimozhi is the deputy general secretary and women’s wing secretary, while Stalin has been the president of the DMK party since 28 August 2018.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti

Another set of siblings who joined family politics are children of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder and president Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, who is also a party leader. The trio, like their parents, joined the RJD and have continued their political careers in the same. Tejashwi Yadav is the current deputy chief minister of Bihar and has had a short stint in cricket too. In 2008, Tejashwi was contracted by the Delhi Daredevils for that year’s Indian Premier League franchise.

Tej Pratap is the cabinet minister of the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department in the Bihar government. Misa Bharti, meanwhile, is a Rajya Sabha MP. In 2014, Bharti unsuccessfully contested the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency and lost to RJD rebel Ram Kripal Yadav who had joined BJP. She again lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the same Pataliputra constituency.

Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is the elder brother Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy. They are children of the late CM of united Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Vijayamma.

After the death of his father in 2009, he quit Congress and launched YSR Congress Party in 2011. On the other hand, Sharmila floated a new political party on July 2021 in Telangana with the name “YSR Telangana Party". She has been aggressively campaigning against the incumbent Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

KT Rama Rao and K Kavitha

Telangana minister KT Rama and MLC K Kavitha are children of CM Chandrashekhar Rao. KTR made his political debut from the Sircilla seat in Andhra Pradesh in the 2009 Assembly elections and emerged victorious. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, he contested Sircilla again in 2019 and won. Later, he was sworn in as the Cabinet minister in the KCR government.

Kavitha started his political career from the Nizamabad seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha. She won the elections by over one lakh votes. However, she lost the seat to BJP’s Arvind Dharmapuri in 2019. She is a member of the Telangana Legislative Council since October 2020.

