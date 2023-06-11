'Sirf Ek Banda...': BJP's Dig at Kejriwal With 'Maha Ghotala' Posters as AAP Gears up for Big Delhi Rally

Ahead of Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Maha Rally’ in Delhi’s Ramlil Maidan today, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), in an apparent swipe on AAP national conevnor Arvind Kejriwal, released a new poster titled ‘AAP maha ghotala’.

“Sirf ek banda kaafi hai..Delhi ko tabah karne ke liye, naam hai Kejriwal (Just one guy is enough to destroy Delhi - the name is Kejriwal)," the poster read.

The poster is seemingly inspired by the movie ‘Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ starring Manoj Bajpayee. According to an India Today report, other posters targeting the AAP chief over the renovation of his residence were also seen in the national capital today.

One such poster read, “Kejriwal Ji, hume bhi aapka Rs 45 crore wala AAP ka rajmahal dekhna hain" (We also wish to see Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Rajmahal’ worth Rs 45 crore)."

Earlier this year in April, the BJP launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he spent around Rs 45 crore on the “beautification" of his official residence in the Civil Lines area of the city and demanded his resignation on “moral" grounds.

To counter AAP’s ‘Maha Rally’, the BJP is set to launch a campaign against the Delhi government’s “corruption" and “nepotism".

AAP’s Maha Rally

Delhi education minister Atishi Singh told News18 that the party’s ‘Maha Rally’ today is for the “people of Delhi”, and their fight for the right to vote and democracy.

“Today’s Maha rally is not a Maha rally of Arvind Kejriwal or AAP… it is the rights of the people of Delhi that have been taken away. It is the power of their vote that has been taken away. If the people of Delhi have elected a government to power, snatching the rights of that government is (like) snatching the rights of the people of Delhi. That is why, people are coming out in large numbers to protect their right to vote and the Constitution,” the Delhi minister told News18 on Sunday morning.

According to AAP, around one lakh people are likely to attend the rally today.