Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday claimed that jailed party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with hardened criminals in Tihar and has been refused the ‘Vipassana’ cell.

Manish Sisodia is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail on 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that it is the first time an under trial, Manish Sisodia, has been kept in Tihar jail’s Cell No 1 with most hardened, violent criminals of the country.

ALSO READ: ‘Ward No. 9, Sparsh Kit, Aloo Matar’: Sisodia’s Day 1 in Tihar Jail; Has Dreaded Criminals As Neighbours

Alleging ‘conspiracy’, Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “We have got to know that Manish Sisodia has been kept in Jail Number 1 in which country’s most dangerous and violent criminals are lodged, whose crimes have many times appeared on TV and newspapers".

.@msisodia जी को षड्यंत्र के तहत Tihar Jail के 1 नंबर जेल में रखा गयाUnder Trial व्यक्ति को Jail No. 1 में नहीं रखा जाता है यहां देश के सबसे हिंसक अपराधियों को रखते हैं जो एक इशारे पर हत्या कर देते हैं BJP बताए क्या इस तरह की राजनीतिक दुश्मनी होती है?pic.twitter.com/5tgZeGtSqf — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) March 8, 2023

“Many of those are such hardened criminals and mentally unstable that they can kill anyone at the slightest signal. They already have so many cases against them, they don’t care if one more is added," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

ALSO READ: How Happy Hour Ended for Ex-deputy CM | Timeline of Delhi Liquor Scam Case

He added, “Even though AAP and BJP are political competitors, is this kind of an enmity ever seen in politics?"

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that there was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipasana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court’s approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in Jail Number 1.

ALSO READ: Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj Two New Faces in Delhi Cabinet As Prez Clears Their Appointment as Ministers

Officials had earlier said that Sisodia will be lodged inside Tihar Jail Number-1 which is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen.

The court had allowed the senior leader of the AAP to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

No Terrorist or Gangster in Jail No 1: Tihar Jail

Manish Sisodia has been kept in a better ward—Jail No. 1—where the security is tight, jail sources said.

“The administration said there is no terrorist or gangster in jail no. 1 and added inmates with good behaviour are kept in jail no. 1. Sisodia has not been given VIP treatment,” sources added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here