‘Looking for Ex-MP?': Smriti Irani Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi After Congress Shares Her ‘Missing’ Poster

Hitting back at Congress for a dig at her with a “missing” poster, Union Minister Smriti Irani said she had been in her Parliamentary constituency, and asked the grand old party to contact the United States if they are looking for “former Amethi MP" — referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s six-day US tour, Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development, in a reply in Hindi to a tweet by Congress, said, “O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village in Salon assembly constituency of Amethi towards Dhuranpur. If you are looking for former MP please contact in the US."

Irani’s remarks came after the Congress from its official Twitter handle shared a poster of Irani that read “missing", while mentioning her Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Congress’ tweet was in reference to the absence of Irani’s comment on the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers, including that of a minor.

Mahila Congress acting president Netta D’Souza also slammed the Minister, saying, “You are the Women and Child Development Minister, and many young promising daughters are looking for you for months. Now give a visit."

D’Souza said this while referring to the silence of the Minister on protesting wrestlers, many of whom had won Olympic medal, were on Sunday forcibly removed by police from their protest site on Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament House building.

Meanwhile, former Amrthi MP Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, while he was representing Kerala’s Wayanad seat, after a Surat court convicted him in a criminal defamation case, is currently in the US, where his sharp criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi there has upset the BJP.