'Some are Iliterate Even With an IIT Degree', Delhi L-G's Dig at Arvind Kejriwal

Launching a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said some people are “illiterate despite obtaining a degree from IIT".

“Yes, I have heard what the honourable CM (Arvind Kejriwal) said a few days ago at the Vidhan Sabha. I would like to say that no one should boast about their degree. A degree is just a certificate that you’re literate. But real education is your knowledge and behaviour. I’ve seen how some people have been behaving over the past few days. It is now proved that some people remain illiterate even after obtaining an IIT degree,” Saxena told ANI on Sunday.

#WATCH | One should not boast about their degree… It is now proved that some people remain illiterate even after studying at IIT: LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on PM Modi’s degree pic.twitter.com/xTFF8PAmtn— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

The Delhi L-G’s statement came in the backdrop of questions raised by Kejriwal about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications.

Last week, Kejriwal raised an objection to Gujarat High Court’s order ruling that the details of PM Modi’s degree were not needed. He said the order raised questions over the prime minister’s education. “An uneducated or less educated PM is dangerous for India, " he had said.

The AAP chief, a mechanical engineer from IIT, Kharagpur, then went on to allege that there can be two reasons why PM Modi is reluctant to show his degree.

“It is either because of his ego he doesn’t feel the need to show it to anyone, but this kind of behaviour is not valid in a democracy. The other question that arises is that the degree might be fake," Kejriwal said in a video message on his official Twitter handle.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also addressed the issue during a press conference.

आज ये साबित हो गया कि भारत के प्रधानमंत्री एक अनपढ़ प्रधानमंत्री हैंजिस PM को 140 करोड़ लोगों ने चुनकर भेजा, उसकी डिग्री क्या है पता नहीं चलना चाहिए? डिग्री पूछने पर जुर्माना कर देते हैं? हास्यास्पद बयान देते हैं, न Science का पता है, न इतिहास-भूगोल पता है —MP @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/ajsCi3Z2hO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 31, 2023

“Today it is proved that the prime minister of India is an illiterate prime minister. What is the degree of the PM who was elected by 140 crore people, should not be known? Are you fined for asking about a degree? They make ridiculous statements, neither do they know science, nor do they know history or geography," Singh said.

Earlier this month, the Gujarat High Court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal, citing how the AAP convener had persisted with the matter about PM Modi’s degree certificates from Gujarat University despite them being public since 2016.

The Gujarat University put the prime minister’s degree certificate on its website immediately in 2016, while challenging the order of the CIC in principle as it has lakhs of degrees with it in a fiduciary capacity and is not governed by the RTI Act. The university went to the HC to quash the CIC’s order and said such a demand was made by Kejriwal to politically sensationalise the issue.

