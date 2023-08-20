'His Career Ended Brutally But...': Sonia Remembers Former PM Rajiv Gandhi on His 79th Birth Anniversary

On the 79th birth anniversary of India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, his wife and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi talked about the cruel ending of her husband’s political career when he was assassinated for working for the development of the country.

Speaking at the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award, Sonia Gandhi said, “His political career ended brutally, but he achieved many achievements in such a short time. He was extremely sensitive about the diversity of the country."

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leaders attend the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award at Jawahar Bhawan on the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi pic.twitter.com/iBMjdqZ57u— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

Talking about Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution towards the upliftment of Indian women, Sonia Gandhi added that the former prime minister always worked for strengthening the position of women in the society and helped them get reservation into the politics.

“Former PM Rajiv Gandhi always worked for strengthening the women in our country. He made sure that reservation was provided for women in Panchayats and Municipal Corporations. If today, over 15 lakh elected women representatives are there in rural and urban bodies, it is only because of Rajiv Gandhi’s hard work and far-sightedness," she added.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Vice President Hamid Ansari were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Kharge remembered Rajiv Gandhi and said his achievements cannot remain hidden for a long time.

“Today, several people from different ideologies try to discredit Rajiv Gandhi’s achievements. Rajiv Gandhi’s success cannot be hidden for too long. In 1984, under Rajiv Gandhi, Congress got the highest majority of 401 seats in Lok Sabha. Rajiv Gandhi always worked for the development of all sections of society," Kharge said.

Rajiv Gandhi was India’s youngest president who held office during 1984-89 after the death of his mother Indira Gandhi. He was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber in 1991 in Tamil Nadu.