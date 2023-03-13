CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi LiquorgateLalu YadavK KavithaAmit ShahKarnataka Polls
Home » Politics » Spotlight on Rahul’s UK Visit, JPC on Adani Issue; Stage Set for Tug of War as Budget Session Resumes Today
1-MIN READ

Spotlight on Rahul’s UK Visit, JPC on Adani Issue; Stage Set for Tug of War as Budget Session Resumes Today

Reported By: Pallavi Ghosh

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 07:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The BJP will target senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments abroad and may even demand a privilege motion against him. (Image: PTI/File)

The BJP will target senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments abroad and may even demand a privilege motion against him. (Image: PTI/File)

PM Narendra Modi targeted the opposition – without naming Gandhi – in poll-bound Karnataka for senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments related to “threat to democracy” during his trip to UK

The knives are out. As the budget session in parliament resumes, both the opposition and the government are ready to take each other on. The focus is likely to be on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is just back from his much talked about UK trip where he stoked controversy by accusing the BJP-led government of muzzling the opposition parties, unleashing investigative agencies on them and “killing” democracy.

As if right on cue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition – without naming Gandhi – in poll-bound Karnataka for the former Congress president’s comments related to “threat to democracy”. Soon senior BJP leaders like Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union minister Smriti Irani also joined in.

It is quite clear from this that the BJP will target Gandhi for his comments abroad and may even demand a privilege motion against him. The Congress leader is already facing a privilege notice for his “attack” on the prime minister over the Gautam Adani issue.

But the opposition has decided to be brazen and protest the fact that their comments were expunged the last time, when the Congress president told the vice-president that the party wanted a discussion on the Adani issue this session and will continue to press for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on it. The government is also banking on a division within the opposition ranks to win this tug of war.

RELATED NEWS

Unlike most opposition parties, the Trinamool Congress and the Left don’t see much merit in forming a JPC, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and AAP are miffed with the Congress for not supporting them in their time of trouble – questioning of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar’s daughter and MLC K Kavitha and deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s arrest.

The slugfest in parliament is just a curtain raiser for the stage being set for the upcoming assembly elections and big battle in 2024.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
Pallavi Ghosh
Pallavi Ghosh has covered politics and Parliament for 15 years, and has reported extensively on Congress, UPA-I and UPA-II, and has now included the F...Read More
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. Budget session
  3. congress
  4. pm narendra modi
  5. Rahul Gandhi
first published:March 13, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 07:00 IST
Read More