CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :New Parliament BuildingPM Modi Rajasthan CongressManish SisodiaSengol
Home » Politics » Stalin Travels in Bullet Train in Japan; Bats for 'Equivalent' Service in India
1-MIN READ

Stalin Travels in Bullet Train in Japan; Bats for 'Equivalent' Service in India

PTI

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 13:48 IST

Chennai, India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo: PTI)

In a tweet, he said: "Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," and shared some pictures of his journey

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip of Japan, on Sunday undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.

In a tweet, he said: “Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," and shared some pictures of his journey.

top videos

    “A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia," he added.

    The CM had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. MK Stalin
    2. Tamil Nadu
    3. japan
    first published:May 28, 2023, 13:48 IST
    last updated:May 28, 2023, 13:48 IST