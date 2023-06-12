Stalin ‘Welcomes’ Amit Shah’s Pitch for Tamil PM, But Asks Why He is Angry with Modi

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Monday wondered why Union Home Minister Amit Shah is angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The DMK leader’s swipe came a day after Shah reportedly pitched for making a Tamil Prime Minister in the future.

“I welcome his suggestion, but I don’t know what his anger is with Modi," NDTV quoted Stalin as saying.

Stalin further said if the BJP wants to make a Tamilian PM then there are Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister L Murugan. I think they may get a chance to be Prime Minister candidates, the DMK leader said.

Refuting Shah’s reported claim that the DMK prevented two senior state leaders from becoming prime ministers in the past, Stalin said the BJP leader should make his statement public so that his party could give a detailed explanation.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah on Sunday pitched for making a Tamil Prime Minister in the future, party sources said. The comments of the former BJP chief came during a closed-door meeting of state party functionaries in Chennai.

Without divulging details, sources indicated he pitched for a Tamil PM in the near future. Such an opportunity was lost in the past twice, he was said to have stated and reportedly blamed the ruling DMK for this.

Shah also exhorted the BJP functionaries to work towards winning over 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the booth committees for this purpose.

(With PTI inputs)